Cairo – Egypt-based logistics startup Roboost closed a $3 million investment round led by Silicon Badia to bolster the company’s next phase of regional expansion.

RZM Investment, Flat6Labs, and Saudi angel investors also participated in the funding round, according to a recent press release.

Founded in 2018 by Mohamed Gessraha, Hassan Gessraha, and Mohamed Ali Sadek, Roboost is a delivery management SaaS solution and AI operations copilot that facilitates fully automated home delivery operations for key brands.

The platform provides its services across regional markets including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Hossam Shafick, Investor at Silicon Badia, said: "This SaaS solution stands out in a sector ripe for disruption, by automating the full spectrum of the delivery process.”

“It provides a unique value proposition to all stakeholders alike, including brand/store managers, delivery agents, and end customers,” Shafick added.

Mohamed Gessraha, CEO and Co-Founder of Roboost, commented: "This investment enables us to bring Roboost’s transformative power to businesses across the MENA region and propel the next phase of our growth, by making Roboost the copilot for any enterprise's delivery operations."

"Our goal is to redefine what it means to have automated delivery operations by applying our technology to our customers’ most detailed workflows," Gessraha indicated.

Roboost powers more than 15,000 delivery drivers and serves around 10 million customers, automating over 40 million orders.

The company enabled customers to double delivery speed by cutting out inefficiencies, with task automation reaching 99.80% This is in addition to lowering order returns by over 80% and operational costs by 30%.

The startup recorded a 400% year-on-year (YoY) hike in revenue, which will be deployed to expand the company's e-commerce and middle-mile offerings with more tailored automated solutions.

