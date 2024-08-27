The Ministry of Industry, through the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), has announced the availability of unique industrial opportunities in Wadi Al-Sirriya, Minya. These opportunities were aimed at investors interested in establishing factories in several areas, including calcium carbonate, building materials, marble, granite, and sand brick production. This initiative leverages the region’s abundant quarry materials, including sand, limestone, gravel, and alabaster. Notably, the limestone in this area was considered among the highest quality in the world.

Strategically located at the midpoint of the Sheikh Fadl-Ras Gharib Road, near the Khushm al-Rakaba area, Wadi Al-Sirriya boasts over 400 quarries producing marble and similar materials. Additionally, it was situated just 12 kilometres from current agricultural zones, enhancing its logistical advantages.

This initiative follows a request from Minya Governor Emad Kadwany to Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir. The request, discussed during a meeting at the IDA headquarters, focused on the activation, implementation, and utilization of the industrial zone in Wadi Al-Sirriya.

The IDA has invited interested investors to submit their applications to the Authority’s main branch in Fifth Settlement, New Cairo, or its branch in Minya Governorate. Applicants were required to pay a reservation deposit equivalent to 10% of the land price.

During the meeting, the minister addressed and resolved investors’ concerns in coordination with relevant authorities.

