UAE - Leading international law firm Clifford Chance has advised Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, on its acquisition of a controlling stake in Yellow Door Energy Limited.

Yellow Door Energy is a leading distributed Commercial and Industrial solar platform in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with around 200MW of secured production capacity.

Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction will enable Actis to further its mission to reduce fossil fuel emissions through the deployment of solar photovoltaic technology, and supports its goal of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Energy fund

The transaction will be funded through Actis Energy Fund 5, Actis’ latest energy fund with $6 billion of investable capital to accelerate the energy transition globally.

Jason Mendens, Corporate M&A Partner and deal lead said: "The transaction aligns firmly with the mandates of Clifford Chance's financial investor and ESG focus groups and is one of several recent infrastructure investments that the firm has advised on in the Middle East region."

The Clifford Chance team was led by UAE Corporate/M&A partner Jason Mendens and supported by senior associates Gareth Dray, Rezwan Azam and Jordan Knowles, associates Sima Al Baterni and Noor Al Kooheji, and trainee Sam Robinson.

Recently named Mena M&A Legal Advisor of the Year by Mergermarket in 2022, Clifford Chance's Tier 1-ranked Corporate team advises on the region's most high profile, largest and innovative M&A transactions. This has recently included advising on the largest ever M&A deal in the Middle East (PIF's $69 billion sale of its stake in Sabic), as well as the largest ever M&A deal in the UAE (AD Power's $20 billion sale to Taqa).

