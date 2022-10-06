Kuwait - Agility Public Warehousing, listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as well, has invested $20 million (KWD 6 million) in Loop Globe, an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure firm, according to a bourse disclosure on Boursa Kuwait.

This week, the Kuwaiti firm penned an agreement with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), under which the former will invest $60 million to develop a logistics and customs centre in Egypt.

Last July, Agility raised its credit facility lines to $3.20 billion (KWD 980 million) from $1.40 billion (KWD 430 million) through an agreement with local, regional, and international banks.

