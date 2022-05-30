Riyadh: The Federation of Saudi Chambers, represented by the Saudi-French Business Council, is scheduled tomorrow to host a high level French delegation representing the entertainment sector to discuss prospects of the Saudi-French cooperation in the entertainment sector and relevant fields and to address means to enhance investments, commercial exchange and views on issues related to the business sector between the two countries.



The French delegation comprises 30 figures of business owners and major French companies working in the entertainment sector in the field of amusement parks, manufacturing sports products, e-games, building entertainment cities, consultations, and banks specialized in financing the sector and cultural and humanitarian heritage.



A total of 100 business owners and specialized Saudi companies in the entertainment sector and the national entertainment committee at the federation are planned to participate in a meeting with the French delegates to go over opportunities of holding commercial and investment partnerships between the two sides and to consider available opportunities in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The federation stressed the importance of the visit to enhance partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France in this important economic sector and benefit from the wide investment opportunities it provides and to localize leading international expertise and experiences.



This visit is in light of developments witnessed by the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the Saudi Vision 2030, where it is envisioned for the contribution of the entertainment sector and concerned sectors to reach 4.2% of GDP by 2030 and provide 450,000 permanent and temporary jobs, where the tourism sector has achieved a growth rate of 14%, and the number of companies working in the entertainment sector has doubled to reach more than 1,000 companies.