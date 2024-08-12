In a landmark initiative to combat climate change, Verofax, a leader in blockchain traceability and AI technologies, has partnered with climate tech startup NetGreen to activate retail channels to lead the change in re-greening our planet with trust and transparency.

This memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Verofax' advanced technological solutions and NetGreen's platform comes at a crucial time as businesses and consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability.

In fact, 88% of consumers want to make an environmental impact, but lack a trusted platform that is easy and affordable.

NetGreen's platform meets an urgent market need where individuals can purchase a plant-a-tree service from validated reforestation projects to combat climate change.

Its unique approach enables participants to directly engage in reforestation through everyday transactions, such as converting loyalty points into tree plantings.

This model not only supports carbon sequestration but also enhances biodiversity and fosters a deeper connection between communities and their natural environments.

With Verofax validating, reforestation projects becomes seamless using Verofax' Tree Chain technology for identifying, tracking and measuring the carbon capture from trees using computer vision, AI drone feeds, geolocation, and an immutable ledger.

These technologies will automate operations to prevent double counting and ensure their alignment with the latest international standards, including Verra and UNFCCC CDM.

Nisreen Shadad, CEO and Co-Founder of NetGreen, said: "Partnering with Verofax propels us towards our vision of a greener planet by enhancing the reach and effectiveness of our reforestation projects.

“Their advanced technology solutions will allow us to provide undeniable proof of impact to our participants, increasing trust and participation rates. This is a game-changer for environmental engagement."

Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, said: "This partnership is an excellent opportunity to showcase how innovative technology can be harnessed to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges.

“By supporting NetGreen, we are not only contributing to scaling reforestation but also demonstrating the potential for technology to create significant positive change."

The MoU between Verofax and NetGreen is poised to set a benchmark for how technology can facilitate more sustainable practices across industries and communities worldwide.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).