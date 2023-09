LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has summoned his cabinet and will hold a press conference later today local media reported on Wednesday following reports Sunak aims tore-evaluate the country's net zero policies in a speech this week.

The prime minister has said his government remained completely committed to its net zero commitments but wanted to do so "in a better, more proportionate way." (Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman)