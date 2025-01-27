ABU DHABI: The UAE has solidified its global position as a driving force in the transition to clean energy through its advanced projects that enhance energy security and inspire the world in innovation and sustainability on its journey to a more prosperous future.

On the occasion of the International Day of Clean Energy, celebrated annually on 26th January, the UAE has made rapid strides in developing renewable and clean energy projects, becoming a global model in the shift towards sustainable and equitable energy for all.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), emphasised the success of the UAE's leadership in achieving international consensus to designate 26th January as the International Day of Clean Energy, coinciding with the founding date of IRENA. This day underscores the importance of future energy, which protects the planet's environment and resources, stimulates sustainable development, creates jobs, and strengthens business sectors.

She added that the UAE continues to promote global investment in clean energy projects through its strategic partnerships, supportive platforms, and financial solutions for sustainable initiatives, particularly in climate-vulnerable and developing communities.

Dr. Al-Hosany also drew attention to the crucial role of clean energy in expanding the horizons of the green, circular, and climate-resilient economy, and its contribution to fulfilling climate commitments, such as the historic UAE Consensus during COP28, which includes pledges to triple renewable energy production and double energy efficiency by 2030.

The UAE continues its achievements in clean energy strategic projects, with the first weeks of this year witnessing the launch of the world’s first large-scale ‘round the clock’ gigascale project, combining solar power and battery storage in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power every day generated from renewable energy, it will be the largest combined solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) in the world.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the project will feature a 5.2GW (DC) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, coupled with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS, setting a global benchmark in clean energy innovation.

The UAE is also preparing to enhance its clean energy production portfolio with Al Ajban Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. The station will generate 1.5 gigawatts of electricity and contribute to carbon neutrality by reducing emissions by over 2.4 million tonnes annually, making it one of the largest independent solar power stations in the world.

The UAE currently hosts three of the largest solar power plants in the world, targeting a clean energy production capacity of 14.2 gigawatts by 2030, reaffirming its commitment to achieving global ambitions and complying with the Paris Agreement. The UAE was the first country in the region to sign this agreement.

From Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the UAE continues to enhance its portfolio of the largest and most efficient projects in the world to shape a sustainable future that combines innovation, environmental protection, and community well-being.

The Barakah four nuclear reactors have produced nearly 88,000 gigawatt-hours of eco-friendly electricity to date, playing a crucial role in positioning the UAE at the forefront of climate action. Since their operation, the four stations have helped reduce carbon emissions by more than 43,000 kilotonnes.

In the past six years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country. 75 percent of this clean electricity comes from the Barakah plant, which produces 40 TWh of clean electricity annually, meeting 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs and 85% of Abu Dhabi’s clean electricity.

This productivity is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 45 large data centres (100 MW) and 16 million electric vehicles.

With the full operation of all units, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company is exploring opportunities in advanced nuclear energy technologies such as small modular reactors (SMR), advanced reactor technologies, and clean energy sources like hydrogen.

The company is also establishing a regional centre and nuclear energy supply chain, investing in international nuclear projects, and strengthening partnerships.