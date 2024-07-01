DUBAI: The private sector “is an engine of change and sustainable development” and has a critical role to play in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) according to business leaders speaking at a workshop organised by the General Secretariat of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact in the UAE.

The workshop took place on recently, ahead of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which takes place in New York on 8-17 July under the theme "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crisis: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions."

There, business leaders will present the ideas discussed during the Dubai workshop, which aimed to highlight the role of the private sector in achieving SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) and 17 (Partnerships for Goals). Executives from more than 80 companies attended the workshop to share best practices, exchange knowledge and provide solutions and recommendations to support SDGs.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, said: “The UAE's decision to extend the Year of Sustainability to include 2024 reflects the leadership's commitment to promoting sustainable practices within society, which directly supports national efforts in achieving SDGs. Achieving SDGs can only come from collective effort, so strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors is vital to a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Eng. Waleed Salman, Chairman of the Board of the UN Global Compact Network in the UAE, commented: “Our shared commitment to SDGs underscores how important it is to engage and consult the private sector, which is a key driver of transformative change, especially through innovation. In this sense, companies in the UAE are uniquely positioned to lead the way, demonstrating how sustainable business practices can drive global progress and contribute to a brighter future for all.”

Other attendees to the workshop included Anita Lebiar, Head of the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia at the United Nations Global Compact. Bérangère Boëll, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Arab Emirates, Omar Khan, Head of the Centre for Business Studies and Research at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and Mark Esposito, Professor of Public Policy at Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government and faculty affiliate at Harvard Center for International Development at Harvard Kennedy School.

Participants attended a roundtable discussing the results of a survey in which local businesses were asked about their experiences in adopting SDGs, including their challenges, successful initiatives and best practices.