Flag-carrier Turkish Airlines has announced a major move in sustainable aviation finance by funding its two A321NEO, new generation aircraft with outstanding environmental performance, through a multicurrency Jolco structure containing sustainability linked loan facility.

Structured by Societe Generale, the facility is linked to the Turkish carrier’s achievement of sustainability performance targets (SPTs) with respect to its Key Performance Indicator (KPI) of carbon intensity reduction of its fleet, aligned with international standards for the aviation sector.

On the new development, its Chief Financial Officer Murat Şeker said: "As an airline, awarded by World Finance as the 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' for three years in a row, we are glad to integrate our sustainability endeavors into aircraft finance, an area where our success is consistently recognized by awards from world-renowned organizations."

Turkish Airlines, he stated, has crowned its success in this regard, as having won over 30 international aircraft finance awards in the last 10 years for its successful executions amounting to $16 billion.

With its experienced team, Turkish Airlines' aircraft financing team has not only achieved one of the lowest financing costs in the airline sector but also been recognized annually with various financing awards from globally renowned organizations such as Global Transport Finance, Airline Economics, Airfinance Journal, and Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Türkiye as a result of employing innovative financing models, many of which were groundbreaking in the industry.

"We are confident that this integration will foster our sustainable growth and fleet renewal strategy while contributing to our goal of becoming a carbon-neutral airline by 2050," he added.

