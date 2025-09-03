The Cleantech Alliance for KSA will open its doors at the Narcissus Hotel in Riyadh on September 9, uniting the policymakers, financiers, and innovators driving the Kingdom’s clean-energy transformation under Vision 2030.

Organised by the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), Solarabic, and the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), the event comes at a pivotal moment. Saudi Arabia is no longer a “market to watch”, it has become the anchor of clean energy in MENA, with giga-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Development setting global benchmarks in scale and ambition.

As Fazle Moyeen Quazi, President of MESIA, and VP of Acwa Power, highlights: “Saudi Arabia has been the pioneer… the initiator of the first large-scale green hydrogen NEOM project, which is due to export green and ammonia molecules by the end of 2026.”

Supported by global leaders

The event is backed by some of the most influential players in the sector. Sungrow, one of the world’s leading inverter and energy storage solutions providers, joins as Diamond Sponsor. Array Technologies, a pioneer in utility-scale solar tracking systems, supports as a Platinum Sponsor. And international law firm Stephenson Harwood, also a Platinum Sponsor, will spotlight its expertise in financing and structuring major energy projects across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Big conversations, real outcomes

Over the course of the day, delegates will gain front-row access to the conversations shaping Saudi Arabia’s clean-energy roadmap. Panels will explore how the Kingdom can:

* Turn carbon disclosures into capital flows through ESG finance and voluntary carbon markets.

* Drive energy efficiency in the C&I sector with Vision 2030-aligned policies and CAPEX-free solar business models.

* Scale up clean energy projects by streamlining permitting, mobilizing private capital, and strengthening local EPC capacity.

* Position itself as a leader in MENA’s e-mobility transition, from charging infrastructure roll-out to fleet electrification.

* Build a domestic clean-tech manufacturing base to support industrial growth and export ambitions.

Who will be in the room

The agenda brings together the most influential names in the sector. From ACWA Power, Positive Zero, Haala Energy, Yellow Door Energy, Nextracker, Clenergize, and, to developers, financiers, and regulators shaping the Kingdom’s giga-scale projects, this is where the market converges.

For companies seeking visibility, partnerships, and deal-making opportunities, there is no better platform. Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing renewable energy market in the region, with billions being deployed across solar, storage, hydrogen, and mobility. The Cleantech Alliance for KSA is where decisions are announced, partnerships are formed, and the future of clean energy in the Kingdom takes shape. - TradeArabia News Service

