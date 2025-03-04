Ibri – Environment Authority (EA) in Dhahirah organised an educational campaign on Monday to mark World Wildlife Day, observed annually on March 3, aimed at raising awareness on wildlife conservation and the role of wild species in maintaining ecological balance.

The event highlighted the urgent need to protect wildlife from habitat destruction, poaching and climate change. This year, the day coincided with the anniversary of the 1973 adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora to preserve biodiversity.

Specialists from Yanqul Monitoring Unit conducted an educational session for students in the wilayat, explaining EA’s role in wildlife protection. Discussions covered key initiatives such as establishment of reserves and enforcement of regulations to safeguard natural resources.

Walid bin Suleiman al Farsi, a specialist from the Yanqul Monitoring Unit, delivered a lecture on the latest techniques used in wildlife monitoring. He shared insights into ongoing projects, surveys and field studies assessing species diversity and population trends in the governorate.

Yasser bin Hamoud al Hinai, Head of Environmental Control Department in Dhahirah, emphasised the significance of World Wildlife Day in promoting awareness. “It is important for us to preserve biodiversity for the well-being of future generations.”

