Ibri: Al Dhahirah Governorate offers many habitats for wild animals, including the Arabian ibex.

Al Dhahirah Nature Reserve, which extends over an area of ​​more than 860 square kilometres, is home to different species of wild animals.

Field surveys show that the nature reserve houses good numbers of the Arabian ibex, in addition to the Arabian gazelle, the lynx, the mountain fox and wild cats.

The Arabian ibex, in particular, constitutes a salient feature of the natural heritage of the Sultanate of Oman. In A’Dhahirah Governorate, the Arabian ibex forms the most common view of animals living normally in the wild.

Al Dhahirah Nature Reserve stands apart for its unique location amid the rugged mountainous terrain, which provides a suitable environment for reproduction and growth of the Arabian ibex away from threats.

