Iraq unveils plan to combat air pollution in Baghdad, Basra

The Iraqi Ministry of Environment announced Monday plans to combat air pollution in the country, with a focus on the cities of Baghdad and Basra, which are considered the most affected by this phenomenon.Director General of the Environmental Awareness and Media Department at the Ministry, Amir Ali Al-Hassoun, pointed out that Basra and Baghdad are the most polluted cities in Iraq, with Basra heavily impacted by oil production activities, including extraction fields and oil and power plants, as well as vehicle traffic and industrial activities.He added that Baghdad, the capital whose outskirts were previously relatively far from the city center, is now surrounded by industrial activities due to urban expansion, which has significantly increased air pollution rates.To reduce this pollution and its negative environmental implications, the Ministry recommended increasing green spaces and establishing green belts inside and around the capital.It also stressed the need to tighten control over harmful emissions from factories, plants and vehicles, and to work on regulating urban expansion in a way that protects the crumbling infrastructure that needs comprehensive modernization.