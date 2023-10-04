ABU DHABI: ADIPEC 2023, the world's premier energy event, is currently serving as a global stage for companies from diverse corners of the world to unveil their cutting-edge green energy technologies.

Among the standout participants in this showcase of green energy advancements at ADIPEC is MBA Instruments GmbH, a renowned manufacturer of gas analysis instruments hailing from Germany. The company is using the ADIPEC platform to exhibit its latest gas analysis technologies, capable of monitoring emissions from power plants and various industrial facilities. Jens Kirstein, Sales Engineer, while speaking with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), presented the company's innovative measuring device designed for continuous conductivity measurement in kerosene and light mineral oil. He said that this marks their second participation in ADIPEC, which they view as the ideal venue for presenting green technology solutions. Kirstein also emphasised the potential of their products to cater to major oil companies as prospective clients.

Another prominent participant is Intertec, a Germany-based leading provider of engineering and consulting services in the energy sector. Intertec is capitalising on its presence at ADIPEC to demonstrate its expertise in developing and implementing green energy projects. Simon Marlier, Chief Technical Officer of the Cooling Department, showcased a range of products, including Passive Cooled Enclosures (PCE), Cabinets (PCC), Shelters (PCS), and Hydro Shelter. He noted that all the materials used in their manufacturing processes adhere to green energy standards. “These products are in high demand within the energy sector, serving as essential safety measures to prevent accidents resulting from high temperatures." Additionally, Marlier presented active, passive, and hybrid cooling solutions for shelters.

VYMPEL Technologies, a leading provider of hydrogen energy solutions, was represented at the event by Paul Lyon, the Sales and Marketing Manager. He introduced the company's latest hydrogen production and storage technologies, with a particular focus on the Dew Point Analyzer and Cong Prima, a zero-emission technology. Lyon highlighted the critical importance of monitoring the dew point to prevent issues like corrosion and freezing caused by moisture in gases.

These featured companies represent just a glimpse of the many innovative enterprises converging at ADIPEC 2023 to champion green energy technologies. This event stands as a testament to the industry's unwavering commitment to a sustainable future, offering a platform to showcase the latest advancements in green energy innovation.