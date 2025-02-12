BRUSSELS - The European Commission will propose a new climate target this quarter, to slash Europe's emissions by 2040, it said on Wednesday.

A Commission work programme, published on Wednesday, confirmed the EU would amend its climate law this quarter - a long-planned move that would set a 2040 target to keep countries on track for its aim to have zero net emissions by 2050.

The Commission has said it intends to propose that EU countries jointly cut their net emissions 90% by 2040, from 1990 levels. The EU has pledged to cut net emissions 55% by 2030.

The 2040 climate target will also be used to set a 2035 goal, which all countries are required to submit to the U.N. this year, as a national contribution to the Paris climate accord.

