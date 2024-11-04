Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has announced that it has received three bids for the development of a new 1,500 megawatt (AC) Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project.

Located in Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi, it is Ewec’s fourth world-leading, utility-scale solar power project.

Once commercially operational, it will generate enough electricity to power 160,000 homes across the UAE and will also raise Ewec’s total solar PV power capacity to approximately 5.5 gigawatts (GW) AC, said the utility project developer in a statement.

Khazna Solar PV is expected to reduce Abu Dhabi’s carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year, providing 5 per cent of EWEC’s forecasted 36 per cent reduction in power emissions intensity by 2030 compared to today.

Ewec said it had received 27 Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidding companies and consortiums, with 19 qualifying for the request for proposal (RFP) stage after submitting statements of qualification.

Moving forward, the proposals will undergo a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process to select the best proposal.

The awarding announcement and the execution of the Power Purchase Agreement are expected to take place by Q2 next year.

A leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, Ewec said the Khazna Solar PV project plays a pivotal role in enabling it to achieve its strategic plans of raising Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 13GW by 2030.

The project will also help supply 60% of Abu Dhabi’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035, in line with the Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi.

CEO Othman Al Ali said: "Ewec is commissioning and deploying globally recognised renewable and clean energy projects that secure a sustainable and reliable power supply for the UAE. Our latest project, Khazna Solar PV, is our fourth world-leading utility-scale solar project and a cornerstone in our strategic commitment to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."

Solar PV, he stated, is pivotal in driving the energy sector transition to a carbon-neutral future and collectively Khazna Solar PV, together with Noor Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Solar PV and Al Ajban Solar PV, will reduce carbon emissions by more than 8.2 million metric tonnes per year by 2027.

"We look forward to collaborating with the awarded partner to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainable development and decarbonisation initiatives," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

