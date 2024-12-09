DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that its Green Hydrogen project has produced around 90 tonnes of green hydrogen since it was launched in May 2021.

Most of this hydrogen was used to produce more than one-gigawatt hour (GWh) of green energy, reducing about 450 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The Green Hydrogen project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar energy.

Implemented in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, the project produces about 20 kilogrammes of hydrogen per hour, and its gas tank can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen produced using solar energy. It is used to produce electricity during the night through a hydrogen gas motor with a capacity of approximately 300 kilowatts of electrical energy.

The Green Hydrogen project has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including the air, land and sea transport sectors and other industries.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the UAE’s pioneering and competitive position worldwide in low-carbon hydrogen.

The Green Hydrogen project promotes the UAE’s goal to acquire 25% of the low-carbon hydrogen market. The project aligns with our efforts to diversify energy resources and achieve the National Hydrogen Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Implementing this project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, which will have a production capacity of over 5,000 MW by 2030, contributes to achieving competitive prices in green hydrogen production.

The green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis using renewable energy sources. DEWA has achieved world-class results for solar energy prices, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices.