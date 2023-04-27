The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday inked a deal with BluWave-ai, a Canadian company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim to explore optimal methods and practices for transforming taxis into eco-friendly vehicles while increasing the adoption of electric vehicles at a minimal cost.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, signed on behalf of DTC, and Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai, signed the agreement.

Al Falasi noted that the signing of this MoU is in line with RTA's plan to transform taxis in Dubai into 100 per cent eco-friendly (hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered) vehicles by 2027, reflecting DTC's efforts to realise its strategy in delivering innovative and sustainable transportation services at world-class standards.

"DTC will supply BluWave-ai with essential information to explore the most effective model for operating electric vehicles. Furthermore, a joint committee will be formed to monitor progress toward achieving common goals and evaluate performance deliverables. DTC and BluWave-ai aim to foster efforts for the success of shared initiatives and projects, ultimately realising their vision of smart and sustainable mobility," Al Falasi said.

Reduced emissions

Al Falasi explained that collaboration conforms to the Dubai Government's strategy of achieving comprehensive environmental sustainability in terms of the targeted reduction of carbon emissions from taxis and migrating to a green economy.

"The results concluded from the study conducted with BluWave-ai will be crucial and will be integrated with DTC's ongoing projects and research aimed at expediting the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and stimulating demand for their use.," explained Al Falasi.

"DTC is dedicated to offering sustainable transportation solutions by employing cutting-edge technologies, strengthening business partnerships, and fostering the exchange of expertise to uplift the calibre of services that contribute to realising DTC's vision of being a leader in providing digital and safe transportation services," he added.

Cooperation

Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BlueWave-ai was excited about signing the MoU with DTC. "BluWave-ai is keen to implement the government's strategic objectives of offering green vehicles for a more sustainable environment," said Paul.

"BluWave-ai is devoted to accomplishing the entire deliverables of the MoU through the collaborative efforts of both parties in a teamwork spirit to reach the objectives outlined in the MoU. This collaborative study with DTC enables the utilisation of AI to minimise carbon emissions," added Paul.

