The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives and implementing modern agricultural practices, underscoring the importance of cooperation between public and private sector.

This came as Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, participated in a tree-planting initiative within Dubai Industrial City’s worker accommodation community, which comes in line with the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme, the ‘Our Green Emirates’ initiative, and Planting Week.

She said that the initiative symbolises the collaborative efforts of both organisations to strengthen the UAE’s culture of future-focused environmental sustainability.

The initiative also reaffirms Dubai Industrial City’s contribution towards the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Dubai Food Security Strategy, which prioritise sustainable agricultural practices and reliable food supply through localised production and knowledge-sharing.

She added, “Dubai Industrial City highlights the potential of innovation and technology in advancing the UAE's environmental and food security goals. The UAE is committed to advancing global food security by prioritising sustainable agricultural practices and building resilient food supply chains.

"The state-of-the-art facilities at Dubai Industrial City, including Sokovo’s vertical farm, represent the future of agriculture and showcase the powerful synergies between the private and public sectors.”

Al Harmoudi also toured Sokovo Nature Farms’ advanced vertical farm as part of her visit to Dubai Industrial City. Sokovo’s state-of-the-art facility, with a plot size of more than 100,000 sq.ft. within the district’s dedicated food and beverage (F&B) zone, exemplifies the potential of advanced manufacturing in the food production sector. The farm’s hydroponic systems optimise resource utilisation, minimise water consumption, and maximise the yield of leafy greens and microgreens for supply across hypermarkets, hotels, and restaurants in the country.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, said, “Nurturing innovation and enhancing synergies between manufacturing and the F&B sector can strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainable industrial development."

He added that Dubai Industrial City’s partnership with MOCCAE underscores our dedication to realising the UAE’s ambitious vision for a sustainable future.

Formalised on the sidelines of the launch of its Make Brilliance global awareness campaign in May 2023, Dubai Industrial City’s strategic partnership with MOCCAE further solidifies the commitment to promoting advanced manufacturing and sustainable practices within the industrial sector.