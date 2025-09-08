Bahrain will host the second edition of the Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress (GWECCC) from tomorrow under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

The annual event focuses exclusively on addressing water, energy and climate security and sustainability in the Arabian Gulf.

Under the theme ‘Sustainable Water and Energy Transformation: Innovation for a Secure Future’, the three-day conference will bring together more than 3,000 participants from 30 countries and 150 speakers from nearly 250 local, regional and international companies.

The conference aims to discuss the interconnected challenges of water, energy and climate change, highlighting innovative solutions and successful initiatives that balance development with environmental protection.

The comprehensive programme includes a ministerial session, leadership dialogues and a youth forum. A highlight of the event is a hackathon where GCC university students will compete to present creative ideas for tackling these critical issues.

An accompanying exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and practices from specialised companies. A dedicated ‘creative corner’ will also provide a platform for startups to display their innovative solutions in sustainability and energy.

Organised by Nexus in co-operation with the Oil and Environment Ministry, the conference is supported by the GCC General Secretariat and various government bodies in GCC countries, along with the United Nations Environment Programme.

Leading companies such as Bapco Energies, Saudi Aramco, and ACWA Power are also supporting the event at Exhibition World Bahrain.