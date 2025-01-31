UAE - Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, has signed an MoU with Tadweer Group to raise awareness and empower the community to embrace sustainable practices.

In addition, the agreement underscores the significance of recycling and proper waste segregation for a more sustainable future within the heart of the community.

Aligned with Umm Al Emarat Park’s values and core mission, the agreement will see Tadweer enhance the environmental consciousness among the community.

The MoU was signed at the parks Wisdom Garden, a space that is dedicated to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE’s legacy.

The Wisdom Garden is a tranquil and peaceful space that invites visitors to reflect on Sheikh Zayed’s enduring and memorable quotes about the UAE, environmental conservation, and safeguarding the nation’s heritage and natural history.

It stands as a tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s remarkable dedication to achieving harmony between progress and environmental conservation, reflecting the essence of this collaboration.

Commenting on the new partnership, Rasha Kablawi Group Communications Director at Sinyar Holding, spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said: "Our collaboration with Tadweer Group underscores our commitment to enrich our community with opportunities for an enhanced lifestyle, guided by sustainable practices and environmental stewardship."

"With a diverse range of activities and educational programs designed to engage people of all ages, we aspire to raise awareness, inspire action, and ensure that Abu Dhabi remains a leading global sustainable city," he stated

Tadweer Executive Director of Communications Abdulwahed Juma said: "We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Umm Al Emarat Park, marking a significant milestone in our mission to inspire a culture centred on the 3 R’s—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle."

"By working closely with valued partners and our community, we’re taking strides toward a greener future. Together with organisations such as Umm Al Emarat Park, we’re amplifying our collective commitment to sustainability, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow," he added.

