Dubai: 7 Centre, the Canadian company behind the Simplii sustainability platform, has officially opened its Middle East office, 7 Centre Middle East, in Dubai Internet City.

The move marks a major step in the company’s global expansion, enabling closer collaboration with regional businesses on sustainability, according to a press release.

Tanya Seajay, CEO of 7 Centre, stated: “We chose to establish our presence in the Middle East because we believe this region will set the pace for sustainability worldwide and because global business transformation is always rooted in local leadership.”

John MacKinlay, Chairman of 7 Centre Advisory Group, commented: “With Simplii, we bring a platform that helps organizations - from the smallest vendor to the largest enterprise - report sustainability data with accuracy, credibility, and efficiency.”

He added: “Our goal is to empower every contributor in the system to play a measurable role in national and global goals.”

