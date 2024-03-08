The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has approved 460 housing aids for citizens, totalling approximately AED350 million on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The assistance includes grants, loans and government housing.

The ministry has approved the names of 188 eligible citizens for housing grants totalling AED128.5 million, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in June 2022, to complete all housing grant applications for previous years through His Highness's initiatives at a cost of AED2.3 billion.

In addition, 250 citizens will benefit from housing loans in cooperation with banks and financial institutions at a cost of AED197.5 million. This is part of the housing policy action plan for 2024, which targets 3,000 decisions during the current year. The ministry has also approved 22 housing assistance decisions that include a combination of loans and government housing grants.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the new housing aid bundle reflects the ministry's commitment to enhancing the stability and quality of life for citizens. This commitment is part of ongoing efforts to promote social welfare and support citizens, in line with the leadership's vision of providing a dignified and stable life for all citizens.

He added, "We aim to enhance housing leadership through integrated national strategies aimed at developing the housing sector across the country, serving citizens and maintaining the sustainability of stability and prosperity. We have clear plans for the next 50 years, focused on facilitating human life and enhancing quality of life."

Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, underscored that the programme uses objective criteria to evaluate applications and allocate grants, ensuring fairness and transparency