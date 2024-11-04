Muscat: ahli islamic is pleased to announce the grand opening of its latest branch in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq. Established to offer premium Sharia-compliant banking products and services, the new branch will cater to the diverse needs of its growing customer base. The launch event was held on 29 October, 2024, under the auspices of H.E Sheikh Issa bin Ahmed Al Mashani, Wali of Al Suwaiq.

Placed in the historically rich Wilayat of Al Suwaiq, the new ahli islamic branch will serve as a vital hub for facilitating Sharia-compliant banking services. The Bank is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its discerning clientele, capitalising on the growing opportunities in the region. This new branch underpins ahli islamic’s mission to provide exceptional value to its shareholders, thus culminating to become accessible to people all around the Sultanate of Oman.

Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli Islamic stated, “It is with immense pleasure for all of us to announce our venture into Al Suwaiq. Equipped with a seasoned team of professionals, our latest branch promises to provide innovative, Sharia-compliant banking solutions in a state-of-the-art environment.”

“As we proceed in our momentous journey, our expanding network of branches across the Sultanate is set to make a lasting impact on the Islamic banking industry.”

ahli islamic guarantees its new customers that it is prepared to go above and beyond, enhancing the development of financial services and Islamic banking in the region.

Inviting the people of Al Suwaiq to witness an unparalleled banking experience, Noora Sultan added, “We assure our customers that our commitment to integrity goes in-hand with our diligent efforts to exceed their expectations. As we welcome new clients to the ahli islamic fold, we will continue in our stride to build solid and long-lasting relationships with them.”

Through the establishment of this new branch, ahli Islamic reinforces its commitment to growth and innovation, reflecting enthusiasm for expanding into newer and grander horizons.

Established on a foundation of trust and reliability, the Bank underscores its unwavering dedication to provide its best for the people of Al Suwaiq.

