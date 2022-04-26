The Kingdom of Bahrain ranked second in Middle East and North Africa (Mena) and third globally in Islamic finance, one of the key areas in the 2022 State of Global Islamic Economy Indicator by DinarStandard.

The indicator measures the development of the Islamic economy based on multiple areas, which are the country’s Muslim friendly regulations, public awareness innovation, investments, and expenditure, in the following sectors: Islamic Finance, Halal Food, Muslim-Friendly Travel, Modest Fashion, Pharma and Cosmetics, and Media and Recreation.

Considering all areas, Bahrain’s overall rank in the indicator was fourth in Mena and sixth globally. The kingdom also ranked first in Mena and fourth globally as the best Muslim-friendly travel destination, as well as eighth globally in Islamic finance assets 2020, with an asset value of $102.1 billion.

Bahrain ranks second in IFDI

Bahrain was also recently ranked second in Mena and fourth globally within the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI) 2021 issued by Refinitiv, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, the world’s leading provider of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

DinarStandard is a growth strategy research and advisory firm empowering organisations for profitable and responsible global impact.

