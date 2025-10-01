SINGAPORE - World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by the family of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to launch a debit card that would "bridge crypto assets with everyday spending", its CEO Zach Witkoff told a conference on Wednesday.

"We are definitely rolling out a debit card that'll bridge ... crypto assets with everyday spending," he said. "We'll be rolling out a pilot program here in the next quarter and that debit card will either be live Q4 or Q1'26."

Witkoff was speaking on a panel at the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore alongside World Liberty's co-founder Donald Trump Jr.

World Liberty Financial is "actively thinking" about tokenising assets like real estate and oil and gas, Witkoff also said. The World Liberty tokens, known as $WLFI, launched at the start of the month.

"Commodities are (a) really interesting area for us, whether it be oil, gas, even things like cotton, timber - all of those things frankly should be traded on chain. It's a lot more efficient," Witkoff said.

World Liberty, which aims to allow people to access financial services without intermediaries like banks, said in March it would launch USD1, a dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries, dollars and other cash equivalents.

