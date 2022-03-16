Why this webinar with Steven?

Countless experts have addressed the how, where and what of Bitcoin. Steven Torok will take us on an original journey on why you should start paying more attention to Bitcoin and digital currencies and what role they play in these disruptive times. Tap into Steven's expertise on crypto markets and listen to the latest trends.



Why attend V5 Africa now?



2022 is the year of data. Crafting a data-driven strategy is critical for carving out your competitive advantage. Throughout the V5 Africa Webinar Series, you will learn how to use data for the success of your business. Be a part of enriching talks from distinguished African and global speakers about digital topics including social media, the latest on chatbots, email marketing and CRM, and data. Come and connect at the webinar series that uses data and digital to connect Namibia to Africa, and Africa to the world.



Why we believe you can benefit?



Meet inspiring speakers and experts throughout the V5 Africa Webinar Series. This is the premier event for leaders and owners in medium to corporate-sized companies who are looking to grow digitally. Sounds like you? The series’ focused approach ensures you will learn from experts exactly what you need to know about the latest digital tools and trends.



TIME

16 March 2022 at 12h00 noon (GMT+2)



STEVEN TOROK



V5 Africa Keynote Speaker / Founder / Torok Consulting



Steven is a freelance consultant, based in Germany, who has been supporting companies with Digital Transformations (DX) from 20+ years. His industry experience includes aerospace, pharmaceuticals and retail (among other).



Being personally intrested in history, business and technology, Bitcoin was just waiting to be discovered by Steven. After passing over the topic several times, in 2020 Steven finally took a close look under the hood.

ARMIN WIELAND



V5 Africa Host / Founder at V5 Digital



Armin is an experienced Digital Marketer with a demonstrated history of working across industry verticals. He is passionate about the disruptive opportunities offered by Digital Transformation and the customer centricity possibilities of Marketing Automation. He is exceptionally proud of the growing number of Customer Trailblazers utilising the services and expertise of V5 Digital. He likes to spend his free time farming, teaching his German Shepherd Gulivier new tricks and travelling internationally – especially to Dreamforce. Armin actually loves to kitesurf – although he keeps falling off his board.

