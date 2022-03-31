Mani Thawani is making waves in the UAE crypto world. The Spanish entrepreneur aims to lead the mass adoption movement of crypto from his new Dubai office with exciting projects being executed by his holding company Blockmatica Group. Among these projects include ‘Block Talent’, a funding incubator reality show similar to Shark Tank but for crypto — and blockchain-related projects, and a metaverse with highly realistic avatars that has seen more than $15 million investment to date. Drawing from his extensive experience with crypto and blockchain, he has managed to position himself as one of the leading young voices in the crypto sphere, and plans to take the UAE by storm.

As a leader of the mass adoption movement, one of Thawani’s goals is to democratise crypto through education. By improving knowledge-building on the phenomena, he seeks to empower the general public’s understanding of crypto’s impact on economic trends and traditional financial systems, as well as their own personal lives.

Thawani’s company Blockmatica now oversees five crypto-related businesses. Blockmatica disrupts the traditional sector and seeks to influence customer behaviour. But Thawani’s draw is not just from his business credentials — the young tycoon has a deep conviction for driving mass adoption of crypto, which he believes will result in the greatest wealth transfer in history. This conviction has driven his personal journey towards democratising access to crypto.

He is a magnetic personality that inspires those around him and can speak projects into reality. In his short time in the Gulf, he has shaken up the UAE crypto world like never before, meeting with leaders in the field and pursuing multiple exciting ventures, including the creation of a metaverse years ahead of other metaverse projects touted by large tech companies. One of his biggest projects is ‘Block Talent’, a funding incubator broadcasted as a TV reality show in which crypto entrepreneurs will pitch their companies to a panel of four investors.

Thawani is a certain kind of futurist. He believes that blockchain technology will fundamentally change the fabric of global society. This change pertains not only to money but the very structure of human governments, institutions, organisations, and even reality itself in the metaverse. But his vision of the future is inclusive. That is why he works so hard to bring along as many people as he can for the ride. His business experience has already shocked the world, now he is ready to transform the UAE crypto world with his inextinguishable belief in the potential of human progress.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

