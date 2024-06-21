BitOasis, a leading Mena cryptocurrency platform, has secured a Category 2 Crypto-Asset Services Licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain, aiming to expand its footprint in the GCC.

The licence allows BitOasis Bahrain, a local subsidiary, to launch a broker-dealer platform in the Bahrain Fintech Bay. The platform is expected to go live later this year, serving retail, corporate and institutional clients across Mena.

“This new licence strengthens our commitment to a maturing regional crypto market with clear regulations,” said BitOasis chief executive Ola Doudin. “We are excited to serve new customers in Bahrain and the broader region.”

The move follows BitOasis’ reopening in Dubai after the lifting of a VARA suspension. The company sees the broader Mena market as dynamic and resilient, citing Chainalysis data on the region’s crypto transaction volume.

BitOasis, founded in 2016, has processed more than $6 billion in trading volume and secured more than $40 million in funding.