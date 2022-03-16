Fully insured cross-asset trading platform DIFX has unveiled its new corporate identity as well as an innovative feature, the "Nomination Program", at the Crypto Expo Dubai event.

The Nomination Program is a feature offered for the first time by a centralized crypto asset exchange. It allows crypto traders to ensure their assets are secure and passed on to their beneficiaries in case of uncertain circumstances, the company said.

The crypto wallet of deceased users on the DIFX exchange will be transferred to their nominated beneficiaries through this program, Jeetu Kataria, Founder and CEO of DIFX, said.

"This is one of the customer centric, innovative features that we at DIFX have implemented because we aspire to relieve our clients of any pain points, apprehensions, or obstacles," he added.

DIFX has enlisted Fireblocks to secure its multi-currency wallets and transactions. Fireblocks is one of the leading crypto custodians in the world with more than 30 percent market share. DIFX has its own utility token called DIFX.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com