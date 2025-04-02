UAE – Bitpanda, a virtual assets platform, has secured a Broker-Dealer licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), obtaining approval in record time.

This step marks the beginning of the company’s expansion beyond Europe, where it launched, according to a press release.

The licence will allow Bitpanda to make its virtual assets platform available to investors in the UAE, including access to over 500 virtual assets, the most extensive virtual assets offering available on the market.

Meanwhile, onboarding for UAE investors will begin in the coming months.

Deputy CEO at Bitpanda Group, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, said: "Bitpanda is built on the principle that virtual assets should be secure and accessible. With our VARA licence, we are bringing that vision to the UAE, ensuring investors and financial institutions have access to a fully compliant digital asset platform.”

Enzersdorfer-Konrad stated: “This is just the beginning of our expansion beyond Europe. We are ready to grow in a region that embraces innovation and regulation equally."

Bitpanda has already established a permanent office in Dubai at the DMCC Crypto Centre and has a team of regional experts in place who will now work to develop products tailored to the UAE market.

General Counsel at Bitpanda Group, Fabian Reinisch, commented: “The UAE is one of the most forward-thinking markets for digital assets, and VARA sets a new standard for innovation and investor protection. This licence allows us to bring our trusted, regulated platform to a new audience.”

Reinisch noted: “We obtained approval in record time and I believe that is a testament to the decade experience of our teams working in the digital asset space and our commitment to the highest regulatory standards."

As Bitpanda continues its international expansion, the focus remains on delivering a fully regulated, secure, and seamless investment experience.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s VARA licence sets the stage for further regional growth, ensuring that both individual and institutional investors in the UAE can access a world-class digital asset platform.

Source: Mubasher

