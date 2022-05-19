CoinMena has become the first regional digital assets exchange to offer its services in Qatar, meaning that users across the Gulf state can now invest in cryptocurrencies for the first time.

Qatari citizens and residents can open accounts with CoinMena and have access to all the features the platform has to offer, including connecting their bank accounts to their CoinMena wallets, enabling them to deposit and withdraw funds directly and safely within minutes.

CoinMena Co-Founders Dina Sam’an and Talal Tabbaa said: “We are delighted to become the first crypto exchange to offer our services in Qatar. Investors have been asking about our plans to enter the country for some time now, so this news represents a major milestone on our long-term geographic market expansion plans.”

The Bahrain-headquartered firm recently became the first onshore licensed crypto exchange to introduce limit trading, enabling the CoinMena users to set the price at which they wish to buy and sell crypto. Users in Qatar will also be able to utilize the recently added features including withdrawing USDT via the TRON network for lower fees, and earning bonus rewards when they invite their friends through CoinMena’s referral program.

“CoinMena’s entry into Qatar is a huge step on our journey to becoming the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region’s preferred crypto financial services company,” said Sam’an. “Our team is constantly striving to onboard new countries and introduce new features to a wider audience.”

“We are immensely proud of everything we have achieved during our first year of operations,” Tabbaa added. “However, we still have a lot to achieve, which is why we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the best possible experience for our ever-expanding user base.”

CoinMena will continue to add more user-centric features to its platform during the coming weeks and months, a company statement said.

