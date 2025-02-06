Cairo: Crédit Agricole Egypt witnessed 55.43% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits at EGP 8.03 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 5.16 billion.

The EGX-listed lender reported interest income amounting to EGP 17.94 at the end of December 2024, marking a jump of 50.16% from EGP 11.95 billion in 2023, according to the unaudited financial results.

Customers’ deposits hit EGP 95.48 billion last year, up 13.44% from EGP 84.17 billion in 2023.

Standalone Results

Crédit Agricole Egypt logged non-consolidated net profit after tax standing at EGP 8 billion in 2024, up 55.59% YoY from EGP 5.14 billion.

Standalone net interest income climbed by 55.59% to EGP 17.87 billion in 2024 from EGP 11.90 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 5.70 from EGP 3.66.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the EGX-listed bank posted consolidated net profits worth EGP 6.08 billion, compared to EGP 3.81 billion a year earlier.

