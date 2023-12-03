Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, affirmed his country's efforts to achieve a full transition to renewable energy by 2030.

Prime Minister Natano told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 that Tuvalu's objective may seem ambitious, but the country is “very serious about achieving it”.

Tuvalu is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. Rising sea levels caused by climate change threaten to submerge the islands, and as such, this island nation faces an existential threat due to rising sea levels caused by climate change.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano underscored the importance of the COP28 Conference of the Parties in finding solutions to the issue of climate change and finding appropriate solutions, adding that “the task is not easy”.

He pointed out that in order to obtain 100 percent renewable energy, Tuvalu is working to extract hydrogen from the ocean, to be added to the renewable sources that the island state adopts.