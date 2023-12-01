As COP28, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, commences in Dubai, the city is abuzz with excitement and anticipation.

At the heart of this action lies the COP28 Media Centre, a vibrant hub where journalists from around the world gather to amplify the global voice addressing climate concerns.

Established within the Blue Zone of Expo City, this state-of-the-art facility serves as a beacon of information and engagement. Its meticulously designed spaces provide a conducive environment for journalists to work, network, and share their vital stories.

Expo City generously provided a spacious area accommodating over 130 diverse media organisations, fully equipped with the necessary tools for comprehensive coverage across various platforms. The centre boasts approximately 200 distinct workstations, encompassing private booths, meeting rooms, open office spaces, and more.

Promoting privacy and efficient operations, the centre dedicated around 53 booths to television channels and radio stations, while an estimated 25 booths were allocated to print media outlets.

Remarkably, the media centre has the capacity to host up to 900 journalists and 300 television and radio personnel, all aligned in their support for a shared objective: the transition to a sustainable future and global unity in combating climate and environmental challenges and their ramifications.

This meticulously organised setup mirrors Expo City's exceptional capabilities in assembling international crowds and journalists, unifying the world's voices under one roof while ensuring a comfortable environment for delivering detailed and high-quality coverage of COP28.

Media professionals continue to closely monitor COP28 updates both on-site and through live broadcasts. Media, in all its forms, plays a critical role in raising awareness about global issues, particularly environmental challenges. Specialised environmental and climate journalists are integral pillars bridging the public with global initiatives, supporting the global movement against climate change and its consequences.

International media will have access to all public areas, meetings, exhibitions, open sessions for the public, and work sessions (excluding those restricted to film and video crews), as well as press conferences held by the COP28 presidency, organisations, and delegations.