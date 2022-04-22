NEOM — NEOM has concluded a series of 'Discover NEOM' events with investors and business partners in the United States as part of its ongoing efforts to highlight the project’s latest developments and explore investment opportunities.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: "We came to the United States to explore the significant market opportunities that NEOM presents to American corporations, to showcase the great progress NEOM has made and to discuss how we can best support the collaborative international effort to address global challenges."



"The events were attended by over 700 business, financial, investment, environment and sustainability, technology and manufacturing leaders. NEOM looks forward to the meaningful partnerships that will be forged out of our US visit and the investment opportunities it will bring to NEOM and Saudi Arabia supported by the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

During the US visit, NEOM held a special event at the Saudi Embassy in Washington to honor students on NEOM’s scholarship program, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar.



The event celebrated students from NEOM and Tabuk in a show of support, motivation and empowerment, reflecting the Saudi leadership’s belief in its youth as today’s partners and tomorrow’s leaders.

"Discover NEOM" is the name for a series of world events that included a similar event held in London late last year to showcase NEOM and explore investment opportunities with potential partners from all sectors. NEOM plans to expand its events to reach more destinations all over the globe.

