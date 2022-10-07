DUBAI - in5, an enabling platform by TECOM Group PJSC for start-ups in tech, design and media, is bringing seven of its top tech start-ups to GITEX Global 2022, which runs from 10th-14th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The short-listed start-up, which include businesses advancing cloud-based workflow automation, consumer electronic subscriptions, media streaming and targeting services and more, represent the scope of in5’s entrepreneurial community.

The incubator will bring its nearly decade-long experience to the event with the aim of promote innovation, develop talent, facilitate business growth. Since its inception, in5 has incubated more than 500 businesses, a quarter of which are owned and operated by female entrepreneurs, nearly twice as high as the regional average of women-owned SMEs, according to the World Bank.

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President – Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City, said, "Dubai has established a globally competitive business environment and become a desirable location for talent, entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the world. World-class infrastructure, advanced business policies, and a supportive atmosphere increase the emirate's attractiveness to founders, creatives and independent thinkers around the world.

“In a city building its entrepreneurial legacy with start-ups like Careem and Souk.com, we hope to contribute by identifying and providing promising businesses and talent from different sectors a platform where they can learn from experts, fine-tune their products, collaborate and thrive. GITEX 2022 is an opportunity for us to amplify select founders before a wider audience, and demonstrate the level of talent and innovation available in our incubator and the wider city.”

in5 aims to contribute to Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering a robust business set-up framework, expert-led mentorship and advisory, and opportunities to meet potential investors and partners. A cutting-edge prototyping lab and fashion lab, and a suite of industry-standard media and content creation studios are just a few of the creative facilities that in5 offers entrepreneurs and members.