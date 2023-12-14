Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) yesterday unveiled "Ignition," an incubator aimed at fostering local and international entrepreneurs and startups in the semiconductor industry. The launch took place during the TechXpand forum in Riyadh, attended by global technology leaders, innovators, investors, and visionaries and organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

KACST's Ignition incubator demonstrates its commitment to empowering innovators and startups and driving economic development in line with the Kingdom's vision. By transforming ideas into successful projects, the initiative spurs growth in the semiconductor industry, strengthens regional innovation centres, and generates employment opportunities. The incubator also addresses global industry challenges.



The Ignition incubator attracts aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide and offers mentorship to global startups. Through four training modules, it cultivates creativity, innovation, problem-solving and entrepreneurial skills within the semiconductor industry.



The incubator's 52-week program provides participants with comprehensive training and guidance from industry experts. It also grants access to a broad network of partners and investors specializing in design, manufacturing, equipment and materials.



The incubator program enables entrepreneurs to explore and incorporate cutting-edge technologies and applications, including integrated circuits, advanced sensors and optical emission.



Participants can develop digital products, receive technical consultations and gain access to KACST's facilities and laboratories.