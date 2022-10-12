UAE - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib), a leading financial institution, has unveiled a new offering ‘Small Business Finance (SBF)’ to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the UAE.

The new product offers a complete financial solution for up to AED1.5 million to support the short and long term goals of SMEs.

Adib’s SBF is designed to offer a bespoke financial solutions for small and medium businesses in the UAE catering to their business objectives. With an easy and fast application process, businesses will also get a comprehensive range of benefits that includes collateral free business finance, working capital finance for local and international purchases or Capex Finance for equipment, Machinery and Auto, payment based on Equated Monthly Installment (EMI), flexible tenure, while also providing accessibility to expert advice and more benefits to give each Business the Makeover it needs.

Aligned with UAE vision

Commenting on the new product launch, Mohammed Al Salem, Head of Business Banking, Adib, said: “SMEs play an important role in shaping economies globally. Adib recognises their importance to the local economy and has been constantly supporting them through several initiatives that enable business owners to reach their full potential.

“Our new product is aligned with the UAE’s vision as supporters and contributors to small businesses’ growth and reinforces our position as one of the largest Islamic Banks offering a range of business banking products to support the needs of businesses.”

Bolstering the nation’s continuous efforts to develop the business sector in the UAE, Adib’s SBF provides a complete financing solution to further assist individuals to realise their business goals and remain committed to support the growth and sustainability of this segment.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).