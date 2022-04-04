The UAE is offering a prize money of up to $2 million for startups that can propose cutting-edge agri-tech solutions for food production and management in the country.

The competition is organised by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Targeted at early-stage start-ups, including international university-based research teams, individual entrepreneurs and small firms, the pooled prize is part of this year’s edition of the global FoodTech Challenge that invites innovations related to two critical tracks: food production, and food loss and waste.

The competition seeks to address the availability and abundance of food and explore “next gen”, nutrient-rich alternatives, as well as ensure sustainability across the food supply chain and the planet.

With the award, entrepreneurs will earn the opportunity to scale up their business model within the UAE. Applications are being encouraged from around the world, with a priority on agri-tech concentrated nations.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com