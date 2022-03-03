ArabFinance: Mumerz.com, Egypt’s first online baby-centered shopping website, announced that it secured $1.2 million in a pre-establishment investment round led by Disruptech Ventures, according to Al Mal News.

Mumerz.com aims at filling the gap in the market of products, information, and consultancies needed for mothers and children.

The platform offers a blog that includes various articles about pregnancy, delivery, and post-natal care.

We think that the sector that provides needs of mothers and children online does not take so much attention in Egypt, therefore, out platform came to introduce an ideal experience to customers, CEO and Founder at mumerz.com Amir Shenouda commented.

We are motivated to lead the investment round of mumerz.com and we believe that it will grow to be one of the pioneers FemTech platforms in Egypt, Managing Partner at DisrupTech Ventures Mohamed El Sayed Okasha said.