Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract worth AED278 million ($76 million) for a streetlighting project that will cover 40 districts and streets.

This project is part of the Street Lighting Plan 2023-2026, which aims to enhance the infrastructure of road network facilities to keep up with Dubai's ongoing development and meet the demands of urban expansion and population growth.

As part of the streetlighting plan, RTA began work on designing and implementing streetlighting projects in 2023 for the Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1 to 5, as well as Al Lusaily and Lahbab 1 and 2. The project is almost completed now.

This year, RTA will extend the streetlights installation work to cover roads previously unlit in Mirdif, Al Baraha, Oud Metha, Al Waheda, Al Hudaiba, Al Satwa, Abu Hail, and Al Bada'a.

Additionally, lighting installations will be carried out in Umm Suqeim 1, 2, and 3, Al Safa 1 and 2, Al Manara, Al Mariyal Reserve Street, and the road to Al Minhad Air Base. The plan also includes streets and parking areas in Jumeirah, it stated.

Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General, and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: "The main goal of this plan is to improve traffic safety and security for all road users, including vehicles and pedestrians. The initiative is designed to contribute to residents' and visitors' well-being and satisfaction in the targeted areas."

"The selection of these areas is based on careful consideration of traffic safety and security standards, traffic volumes, and the pace of urban growth," he noted.

In 2025, RTA said its streetlighting works will cover Umm Al Sheif, Al Sufouh 1, Al Quoz Residential Areas 1 and 3, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Awir 2.

In 2026, the project will extend to Al Mamzar, Oud Al Muteena, and various streets and parking lots in Al Garhoud, Al Twar, Hasyan, Al Jafiliya, Al Marmoom, Al Qusais 1 and 2, Nad Al Sheba 1, Al Warsan 2, Hind City, Business Bay, Umm Ramool, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 1 and 2, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3 Street.

"We have implemented the best energy conservation practices and supported green economy to achieve RTA's strategic objectives. We have utilized the latest smart and sustainable lighting technologies that are specially designed for the UAE's climatic conditions," stated Al Tayer.

"These innovative lighting systems use energy-efficient LED technology, which provides multiple benefits over traditional lighting units. They offer a 55% reduction in energy consumption and a 173% increase in lifespan, which reduces the need for frequent lamp replacements and lowers maintenance and operational costs," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

