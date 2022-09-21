Morocco’s Agriculture Development Agency (ADA) has issued a public-private partnership (PPP) tender for developing an irrigation system for 224,1517 hectares of land in the Jraifia council of the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, according to Morocco World News daily.



The tender includes 26 projects. There are 22 small projects covering 112,0732 hectares and four medium-sized projects spanning 112,0785 hectares.



The newspaper said that the winning companies would manage the irrigation grids for a long-term lease of 25 to 40 years, citing the tender document.



The tender is open until November 1, 2022, the daily stated.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)