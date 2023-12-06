Following the declaration signed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Morocco at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to develop economic, trade, and investment cooperation, Metito Utilities, a developer of sustainable water management solutions and climate-resilient water assets, has signed an agreement with Tahliya Group, a key UAE-based infrastructure company, to jointly develop two major desalination projects in Morocco.

This includes a multi-user irrigation project, by way of desalinated water. Both the desalination projects will be powered by renewable energy.

The official signing ceremony took place at the Metito offices in the National Industries Park in Dubai, coinciding with COP28 held in Dubai. The event was hosted by Rami Ghandour, CEO Metito Utilities and Zouheir Bensaid, the Chairman and CEO of Tahliya Group.

On the strategic partnership, Ghandour said: "Metito's founding principles are Impact, Sustainability, and Innovation. Guided by these principles, we are thrilled to join forces with Tahliya Group to adeptly tackle pressing issues concerning water scarcity, food security, and sustainable development in Morocco."

"Leveraging Metito's proficiency in high-value engineering, coupled with our proven track record in developing large-scale desalination plants, and Tahliya Group's expertise in infrastructure development, we are poised to establish a sustained and meaningful impact through the projects we are developing together," he stated.

According him, Morocco is a key market for both Metito and Tahliya which promises immense potential as an investment hub, given the nation’s diverse assets and conducive business climate.

Metito will examine mobilising multiple pockets of capital and expertise to realise the planned projects, including potentially Africa Water Infrastructure Development (AWID), a first-of-its-kind platform launched by Metito Utilities and British International Investment (BII) earlier this year.

The platform aims to develop climate-smart water projects at scale and to increase water security across Africa.

Metito has topped the global charts for being the provider of the largest desalination plants, in capacity, for 2 years in a row 2021-22 and 2022-23 as announced by the Global Water Intelligence report.

Bensaid said: "Aligned with the UN Sustainability Development Goals, Metito and Tahliya Group, will mark a new milestone in the water industry by developing alternative energy powered desalination plants at a scale, for the purpose of irrigation in Morocco."

"Both companies possess all essential attributes and a shared vision that positions this collaboration as one poised for genuine impact on the communities and individuals we aim to reach through our projects. We are confident that our projects will result in substantial and far-reaching effects," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).