The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Masdar boosted its acquisition operations to one of their highest levels in 2024, with a total value of around 30 billion UAE dirhams ($8 billion), the semi-official UAE daily Alittihad reported on Monday.

The Company also managed to raise nearly AED16.5 billion ($4.5 billion) to fund new projects in nine countries, the paper said, citing a Masdar report.

Masdar now has operations in 49 countries in six continents and its targeting clean energy projects with a total generation capacity of 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, it said.

The report said Masdar is also pushing ahead with plans to produce one million tonnes of green hydrogen in 2030 in partnership with a number of foreign firms.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.