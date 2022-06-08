Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is expected to award equipment and system upgrade contract for Doha West Power Generation and Water Distillation Plant in the third quarter of 2022.

“The main tender was issued on 20 December 2020. The bid submission deadline was extended multiple times and currently, it is 19 June 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Doha West’s power generation capacity is 2,400 megawatts, and its desalination capacity is 110 million imperial gallons per day.

The source said the scope of work involves the rehabilitation and upgradation of eight steam boilers and control systems for thermal units and general auxiliaries for five power units

Lahmeyer International (known as Tractebel Engineering since 2019) is the FEED consultant while Deutsche Babcock is the design consultant for steam boilers, the source said.

The project was slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $80 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)