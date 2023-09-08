Jordan will start supplying Iraq with 50MW of electricity in early October after the two Arab neighbours announced they have completed phase 1 of a common power grid, a Jordanian newspaper reported on Friday.

Supplies were due to begin in August, but they were delayed due to unrest in Kirkuk and a heat wave in the region, the Arabic language daily Alghad said.

It quoted an unnamed Iraqi official as saying Jordan would begin supplying Iraq with 50 megawatts (MW) as part of the agreed 150MW at the start of October.

“We expect to start receiving 50MW of Jordanian electricity at the beginning of October..the remaining amount will be supplied later,” the official said.

Officials said in August the two countries have almost completed Phase 1 of the power network connection at a cost of around $130 million and that Iraq would be ready to receive power supplies in summer.

They said Jordan contributed $30 million to the funding of Phase 1 while Iraq agreed to pay nearly $100 million.

Ahmed Mousa, a spokesman for Iraq's Electricity Ministry said in August that Phase 1 includes supplies of 150MW to Iraq while Phases 2 and 3 includes 500MW and 900MW respectively.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

