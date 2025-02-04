Iraq has awarded a contract to rehabilitate three power transmission substations in capital Baghdad and another province to Switzerland-based Linxon, the official Iraqi News Agency said on Tuesday.

Linxon, a joint venture by AtkinsRéalis and Hitachi Energy, specialises in electrical AC substation projects.

The Electricity Ministry signed the contracts with Linxon as part of the Arab country’s ongoing post-war reconstruction.

The Agency said two stations are located in Baghdad and one in the Northeastern Diayala governorate, adding that they have a combined transmission capacity of 400 kV. “The contract includes updating equipment and systems used in the three stations, and upgrading protection and control systems,” it said without mentioning contract value.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

