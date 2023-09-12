India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to link their power grids using undersea cables to deepen the energy alliance between the two nations, a local media reported.

The agreement was signed by India’s Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, an Indian financial newspaper Mint reported on Tuesday.

The agreement comes after announcing the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, which encompasses a rail and shipping corridor connecting India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the US.

India has been exploring linking its power grid with those of Saudi Arabia and the UAE through subsea cables from its west coast and with the power grid of Singapore from the east coast.

New Delhi is pursuing the ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ plan to connect countries through a global power grid.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

